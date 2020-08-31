Woman shopping choked unconscious by a random man from Apple Valley

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman shopping was choked unconscious by a random 38-year-old man from Apple Valley, officials said.

It happened inside the CVS at about 6:00 PM on August 25, 2020, in the 16900 block of Bear Valley Road in Hesperia.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Cindy Bachman said the suspect Kevin Lopez was unprovoked and started chocking the female victim while inside the store and she lost consciousness.

Bachman said the victim does not know the suspect and she required medical aid at the scene but it was unclear if she was hospitalized.

Lopez is a resident of Apple Valley and is being held at the West Valley Detention Center on a $1250,000 bail and is scheduled for arraignment on September 3rd.

