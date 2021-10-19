All News
Woman robbed at gunpoint after using ATM in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint after using a Bank of America walk-up ATM in Apple Valley.
It happened at about 11:30 pm, on Sunday, October 17, 2021, in the 20200 block of Highway 18 in the Rancherias Plaza near the Chase bank and 99 Cent store.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jackie Alban said the victim withdrew money from the ATM at the location. “While returning to her vehicle, she was approached by an unknown black male adult who held a gun to her side and demanded her money.”
Alban said Detectives are still working on the case and no additional information is currently available for release. Anyone with information is asked to call the Apple Valley Police Station at 760-240-7400.
