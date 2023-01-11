Woman rescued from the Mojave River Tuesday afternoon in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. – A woman was rescued from the Mojave River Tuesday afternoon in Victorville.

The incident happened at 2:03 p.m., January 10, 2023, on Bear Valley Road, just east of Victor Valley College.

San Bernardino County Fire Department requested its Swift Water Rescue Team to assist, in joining efforts with the Apple Valley Fire Protection District, and Victorville Fire Department in rescuing the woman.

It’s unclear how the woman became trapped, however, emergency workers threw a rope to the woman for her to hold onto until she was rescued, which took nearly one hour.

Once rescued, the woman was taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital, where her condition will be assessed.

No further details were immediately available.

