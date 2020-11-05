Woman repeatedly punched and choked, Apple Valley Man arrested

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 37-year-old Apple Valley man was arrested for attempted murder after allegedly punching and nearly choking a woman to death.

It happened on Friday, October 30th at approximately 8:45 pm when deputies were dispatched to a call of a disturbance at 12000 block of Central Road.

Upon arrival, deputies located a female with her face covered in blood.

According to a sheriff’s news release, the suspect, Jessie Ray Swann had spent the evening drinking alcohol with the victim and sometime during the evening Swann became angry and began to repeatedly punch the victim in the face.

“He then put his hands around the victim’s throat and began to choke her. The victim was unable to breathe and began to choke on her own blood from the facial injuries she had received. The victim continued to struggle with the suspect and was able to break free to call the police, stated the release.

Jessie Swann was arrested for PC664/187(a) Attempted Murder and he was booked at the High Desert Detention Center. Swann is being held on a $50,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on November 10th. His charges were reduced to PC273.5(A) Injury on Spouse and PC243(E)(1) Batter on Spouse/Ex.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Andrew Sanders at the Apple Valley Police Department, 760-240-7400. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

