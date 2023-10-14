Woman on a bicycle was struck by a motorcycle as she crossed D Street in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman on a bicycle was struck by a motorcycle as she crossed a busy roadway.
It happened at about 3:30 p.m. on Friday, October 13, 2023, on D Street near Eight Street in old town Victorville.
The woman sustained critical injuries and firefighters requested a helicopter to airlift her to an out-of-area trauma center.
The motorcycle rider remained at the scene and cooperated with police.
No additional information was available and the Victorville Police Department is handling the investigation into the collision.
