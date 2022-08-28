Woman murdered inside abandoned Victorville home identified, suspect arrested 

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities have identified a woman found dead inside a vacant house as Ashley Tropez, a 24-Year-Old Victorville Resident.

On Friday, August 26, 2022, deputies with the Victorville Police Department responded to a report of a deceased person inside an abandoned house in the 16600 block of Victor Street.

“Upon arrival, deputies located Ashley Tropez inside the house, suffering from traumatic injuries,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Investigators with Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division-Homicide Detail responded and assumed the investigation.

Investigators learned Ashley Tropez and the suspect identified as 24-year-old Alexis Call were familiar to each other and may have been squatting at the residence.

Alexis Call was identified as the suspect in Tropez’ murder. Call was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for PC 187(A)-Murder.

On Saturday, August 27th just before 3:00 am, Victorville City firefighters were dispatched to a residential structure fire in the 16600 block of Victor Street. Upon arrival, firefighters reported they had two separate structures on fire and requested a second-alarm response. Firefighters confirmed both homes were vacant and fully involved. The fires were knocked down and the causes are unknown.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez confirmed there was a fire at the location of the homicide. “The investigators had already cleared the scene when the fire started. Victorville Fire Department is handling the investigation,” stated Rodriguez.

(The home was set on fire shortly after the homicide investigation was wrapped up. — Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Anyone with information about this case is to contact Deputy Vanayes Quezada, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com