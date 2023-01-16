Woman living in flooded Mojave Riverbed rescued by Victorville Fire Department

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Victorville Fire Department successfully rescued a woman living in the Mojave Riverbed after she became entrapped on an island caused by rising waters.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. near Stoddard Wells Road along the Mojave River after heavy rains caused the river to rise.

On Sunday, January 15, 2023, Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department made their way into the riverbed to notify the unhoused population living there, of the impending danger the area could potentially face overnight.

After the Sheriff’s Department found the lady surrounded by the rising moving waters, they asked her to leave the area, but she refused.

Not wanting to leave her in danger, the Sheriff’s helicopter attempted to hoist the woman from the island that was quickly formed, which contained a makeshift home where the woman had been living.

However, the woman refused to cooperate with the hoist attempt, leaving firefighters with the task of making access to the woman by ‘shore.’

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Two hours later, at 6:00 p.m., the woman allowed fire personnel to rescue her with the use of a boogie board and stilts.

No injuries were reported during the incident, and no further details were available.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.