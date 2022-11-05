Woman Killed in T-Bone crash on Amargosa Road ID’d as 43-year-old Victorville Resident

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The occupant of a black Toyota Corolla killed Friday morning in a crash on Amargosa Road was identified as 43-year-old Victorville resident Rosalinda Urduno.

The collision was reported at 5:04 a.m., on November 4, 2022, on Amargosa Road and Mesa Street, and involved a black 2007 Toyota Corolla and a maroon sedan, according to a previous VVNG article.

Family members, including several cousins, were deeply saddened by the loss of their beloved family member, who told VVNG that Orduno was on her way home from working her shift at the Nordstrom warehouse.

Orduno was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Victorville Fire Department.

Spokeswoman Gloria Huerta told VVNG the reporting party indicated there were two vehicles involved, but that the cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Amargosa Road was closed in both directions for over five hours as authorities investigated the collision.

The condition of the other two people involved in the collision is unknown at this time.

