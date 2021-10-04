Woman killed in single-vehicle crash on I Avenue in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman was killed in a single-vehicle traffic collision Sunday afternoon in Hesperia.

The crash was reported at 2:37 pm, on October 3, 2021, in the 11500 block of I Avenue near Catalpa Street. San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to the incident and pronounced the sole-occupant of a 1997 Saturn deceased at the scene.

A member of the VVNG Facebook group named Matt C. commented and said he watched the crash happened and described the driver as an older lady between 70-80 years of age. Matt said her vehicle hit a power pole, fire hydrant, and flipped multiple times. “No seat belt to help her, unfortunately, she was gone on impact. Prayers to the family” commented Matt C.

A woman was killed when her car rolled multiple times Sunday afternoon in Hesperia. (Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

I Avenue was closed between Eucalyptus and Birch Streets for several hours as deputies investigated the crash and waited for the coroners to arrive.

The identity of the deceased woman will be released pending notification of the next of kin.

The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station and anyone with information is asked to call 760-947-1500.

