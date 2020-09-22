Woman killed in Lucerne Valley hit-and-run, CHP searching for driver

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The California Highway Patrol is searching for a hit-and-run driver that struck and killed a 55-year-old woman.

On September 17, 2020, at about 12:08 AM Barstow Dispatch received a call of a pedestrian laying on the roadway of State Route 247, east of Midway Avenue.

California Highway Patrol officers from the Victorville Station, Firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire responded to the scene.

According to a news release, the female pedestrian was struck by an unknown type vehicle traveling westbound on SR-247. “This impact caused the female pedestrian to be thrown onto the westbound lane of the roadway and causing fatal injuries,” stated the release.

CHP officials said the unknown type vehicle immediately fled the scene following the collision.

The collision is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville CHP station at 760-241-1186.

