All News
Woman killed in crash on Village Drive in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman was killed in a crash at the intersection of Village Drive and Eto Camino Road Friday afternoon in Victorville.
It happened at about 5:43 PM on July 17, 2020, and involved a silver Honda Accord and a white Nissan Altima.
According to a sheriff’s news release, the Honda, occupied by a driver and two children, was traveling west on Eto Camino Road and a white Nissan Altima was traveling north on Village Drive.
“The driver of the Honda attempted to make a left turn onto southbound Village Drive in the path of the oncoming Nissan. The Nissan collided with the front driver side door of the Honda,” stated the release.
Victorville City Fire pronounced the driver of the Honda deceased at the scene, and the two children in the Honda were transported to a trauma center for treatment.
A family member reached out to VVNG and said the children are 9-year-old twin girls and were removed from the vehicle by some Good Samaritans and driven to a relative’s home who lives nearby. As of Saturday morning, both girls remained hospitalized and are expected to make a full recovery.
A woman at the scene spoke to a VVNG photographer and said the white Nissan involved in the crash is a rental car rented by her daughter. The woman said her daughter’s boyfriend stole the white Nissan several days ago and refused to give it back. “He’s been sending her videos of him driving the car and telling her she wasn’t going to get it back.”
According to the woman, since the vehicle wasn’t registered to either of them, police wouldn’t take a stolen vehicle report. She also said the rental company was billing her daughter almost $200 a day due to the car not being returned on time.
The male driver of the Nissan was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Deputy M. Lee or Deputy A. Hylin at the Victorville Police Station at 760-241-2911 reference case # 172006362.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
ADS
Latest News
Woman killed in crash on Village Drive in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman was killed in a crash at the intersection of Village Drive and Eto Camino...
Woman found dead inside hotel room sparks homicide investigation in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Homicide detectives in Victorville are investigating after a woman was found dead inside of a room...
3 injured in head-on crash on Bear Valley Rd in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three people were injured in a head-on crash Friday afternoon in Victorville. At about 3:20 PM...
Crews battling wind-driven brush fire in Lucerne Valley
LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) –– Fire crews on the ground as well as in the air are busy battling a...
Child porn suspect commits suicide just before arrest in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 30-year-old man being investigated on child porn charges committed suicide just before his arrest in...
Trending
-
All News4 weeks ago
Missing Victorville woman found dead in a field, boyfriend still missing
-
All News4 weeks ago
Woman found dead inside parked van in Apple Valley
-
All News4 weeks ago
Coroner ID’s woman killed on Highway 138 as Markella Smith, 25
-
All News4 weeks ago
Suicide apparent in death of Malcolm Harsch, family provides statement after reviewing footage
-
All News4 weeks ago
3 killed, 1 airlifted in Highway 138 crash Thursday evening
-
All News4 weeks ago
Man killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 395 in Victorville
-
All News3 weeks ago
Shots fired at CHP Officers during a pursuit involving attempted murder suspect
-
All News3 weeks ago
4 roommates arrested for the murder of an Adelanto woman