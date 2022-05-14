All News
Woman killed in crash on Highway 18 and Central Road in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman driving an SUV was killed after a traffic collision with a semi in Apple Valley.
It happened at 12:08 am, on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the intersection of Central Road and State Highway 18.
The driver of a white 2004 Ford Explorer was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene.
Authorities shutdown Highway 18 between Pauhaska and Central Roads for several hours while the Apple Valley Police Departments Major Accident Investigation Team (TEAM) processed the scene.
The cause of the collision is under investigation and the identity of the deceased woman is pending notification of next of kin.
This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
