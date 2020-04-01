Woman killed after SUV is rear-ended, pushed into oncoming traffic on Highway 18

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman is dead after a four-vehicle collision on Highway 18 near Apple Valley Road that occurred on March 31, 2020, at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The Apple Valley Police says a woman driving a 2014 Toyota RAV4 westbound on Highway 18 was struck from behind by a blue 2002 Chrysler Town and Country van.

The van that rear-ended the partially-overturned RAV4 was traveling westbound on Highway 18. (Gabriel D. Espinoza, Victor Valley News)

The impact of the collision forced her vehicle into the eastbound lanes, causing it to collide with two oncoming vehicles, a gray 2012 Toyota Highlander and a white Dodge van, stated San Bernardino County Media Relations officer Jackie Alban.

The unidentified woman’s vehicle partially overturned, and she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A passenger of the white van was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center for unknown injuries.

The passenger of the white Dodge van was transported to ARMC. (Gabriel D. Espinoza, Victor Valley News)

The drivers of the other involved vehicles were not injured.

Alban says Highway 18 between Apple Valley Road and Kasota Road would be closed to traffic in both directions for several hours.

After being rear-ended the RAV4 crossed into oncoming traffic, coming to rest on its side in the eastbound lanes of Highway 18, west of Kasota Road, near St. Mary’s Hospital. (Gabriel D. Espinoza, Victor Valley News)

The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT), and no further details were available.

