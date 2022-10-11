All News
Woman jumps from Main Street bridge near the railroad tracks in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after she jumped from the Main Street bridge near the railroad tracks in Hesperia.
It happened at about 1:06 pm, on Monday, October 10, 2022, near Santa Fe Avenue.
San Bernardino County Firefighters arrived on scene and reported CPR was in progress and requested to check on the availability of an airship.
Instead, the woman was rushed by ambulance to the emergency room at Desert Valley Hospital. A witness that was driving by said the woman climbed over the fence and jumped.
A white flip-flop near a small puddle of blood was left behind in the roadway underneath the bridge.
An update on the woman’s condition was not available at the time of this article. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
