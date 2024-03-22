Person injured in crash involving a Honda Civic and Nissan Titan on Cottonwood Avenue in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A two-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon in Hesperia left one person injured.

It happened at about 1:23 pm, on March 21, 2024, on Cottonwood Avenue, near Eucalyptus Street.

When first responders arrived on scene, they located a white Nissan Titan pickup truck with front-end damage and a four-door Honda Civic, also with front-end damage. Both of the vehicles were on opposite sides of the two-lane roadway.

The injured driver of the Honda was placed on the ground and briefly treated before being placed onto a gurney, and eventually transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

No other injuries were reported and the cause of the accident is currently under investigation by the Hesperia Police Department.





(Scroll Down To Comment)