Woman injured after SUV overturns on I-15 freeway and lands on Mariposa Rd in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman was transported to a local hospital after her SUV overturned multiple times on the I-15 freeway and landed on Mariposa Road.

It happened at about 12:02 pm, on Sunday, May 21, 2023, on the NB I-15, north of Main Street in Hesperia.

A woman driving a silver Chevrolet Suburban told a witness she was clipped by another SUV which caused her to veer to the right and overturn multiple times. The SUV left the freeway and landed landing on its roof in the middle of Mariposa Road.

A large portion of the cab was crushed during the crash, however, the woman managed to crawl out of the passenger side window.

San Bernardino County Fire responded to the incident and transported the woman by ambulance.

The SUV that was reported to have caused the collision continued driving and did not stop at the scene.

Mariposa Road was closed in both directions for about 1-2 hours while the SUV was towed away.

CalTrans was advised to respond and repair approximately 100 ft. of damaged chain-linked fencing. The California Highway Patrol Victorville Office is handling the traffic collision investigation.

