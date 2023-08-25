Woman in Dodge Ram truck airlifted after crashing into a wooden utility pole in Phelan

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Mercy Air helicopter landed along the California Aqueduct in Phelan on Wednesday morning to airlift a woman injured in a traffic collision.

It happened on August 23, 2023, at about 10:14 a.m., and involved a silver Dodge Ram 1500 that was traveling northbound on Baldy Mesa Road, north of Goodwin Drive.

According to Victorville CHP Officer Jesus Rodriguez, the truck was traveling at approximately 50-60 miles per hour.

“For reasons still under investigation she failed to maintain lane position causing her to deviate onto the east dirt shoulder before crossing back over the roadway to the west dirt shoulder where she impacted a wooden utility pole,” stated Rodriguez.

The solo occupant driver was airlifted to Arrowhead Regional due to the mechanism of injury.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to call Victorville CHP at 760-241-1186.

