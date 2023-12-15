Woman hospitalized after rollover crash Thursday night on U.S. Highway 395 in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman was hospitalized after a single-vehicle rollover crash Thursday night in Hesperia.

It happened just after 9:00 PM on December 14, 2023, on US Highway 395, where the roadway curves south of Main Street.

For reasons still unknown, the Toyota SUV left the highway and overturned down a dirt slope on the west side of 395. The vehicle came to a rest on its wheels and bystanders rushed to help get the woman out.

San Bernardino County Fire quickly arrived at the scene and promptly provided assistance to the injured woman. Following their swift response, they safely transported her to the hospital via an ambulance.

The traffic collision investigation is being handled by the Hesperia Police Department.

