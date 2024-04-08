 
Woman hospitalized after car crashes from I-15 onto Oak Hills Rd on-ramp

woman injured in sunday morning crash on southbound 15 freeway in oak hills

OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman was injured after her car veered off the southbound I-15 freeway and crashed onto the SB Oak Hills on-ramp. 

At about 9:10 am, on Sunday, April 7, 2024, San Bernardino County Fire responded to the crash and located the white four-door sedan with front-end damage against the temporary construction k-rail. 

Firefighters found the female driver still seated behind the wheel and she was eventually assisted out of the vehicle. The woman was transported by ambulance with unknown injuries.

The onramp was partially blocked as CHP and first responders tended to the crash and the patient.

The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Victorville Station. 

