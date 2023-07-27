Woman hit by a stray bullet Saturday night in Adelanto airlifted to trauma center

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman hit by a stray bullet Saturday night in Adelanto was airlifted to a trauma center.

It happened at about shortly after 8:00 pm, on July 22, 2023, in the 10700 block of Wakefield Street.

San Bernardino County Fire responded to the incident and requested a helicopter to land in the field of the nearby park. The patient was subsequently airlifted to a trauma center.

According to initial reports, the woman was outside doing yard work when she was hit by a stray bullet. Deputies responded to the area and attempted to determine where the bullet came from.

No arrest had been made and sheriff’s officials have not released any details about the investigation.

Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

Copy URL URL Copied