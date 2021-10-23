woman from alaska killed in lucerne valley crash

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman from Alaska was killed in a traffic collision Tuesday evening in Lucerne Valley.

It happened on October 19, 2021, at about 7:02 pm along SR-247 and Camp Rock Road and involved a black Nissan Titan vs a gray Dodge van, according to the California Highway Patrol incident logs.

San Bernardino County Fire responded to assist and pronounced one person deceased at the scene. An airship was requested for another patient with life-threatening injuries and an additional ground ambulance was requested for another occupant with minor injuries.

(Photo: Sarah Filippi-Warnock)

The helicopter landed at Pioneer Park and subsequently airlifted the patient to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

The San Bernardino County Coroner’s office said the deceased passenger is believed to be a 68-year-old female resident of Alaska. The name is being withheld pending positive identification of the decedent and notification of the next of kin.

The collision is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

(Photo: Sarah Filippi-Warnock)

