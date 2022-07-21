Woman found shot to death inside an apartment in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman was found shot to death inside of an apartment in Hesperia.

At about 3:30 pm, on July 20, 2022, deputies were dispatched to the 16400 block of Sequoia Street for an unknown problem.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said that when they arrived, they found a female inside the residence who had been shot. “The female was pronounced deceased at the scene,” stated Huerta.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Multiple Homicide detectives along with Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) have responded and are conducting the investigation.

Witnesses reported hearing arguing followed by a loud pop and a male was seen walking away from the apartment.

A sheriff’s helicopter responded to assist in searching for the shooter. Details on a possible suspect or if anyone has been arrested were not available.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.