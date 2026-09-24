Woman Found Restrained And Injured Inside Victorville Home; Suspect Arrested On Attempted Murder, Torture Charges

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 31-year-old Victorville man was arrested on attempted murder, torture and other charges after deputies found a woman restrained and injured inside a Victorville home Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies from the Victorville Station responded at approximately 4:25 p.m. on September 23, 2026, to the 15000 block of Enfield Drive regarding a reported assault.

According to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies entered the residence and found an adult woman who had been restrained and had multiple visible injuries. She was transported to a local hospital.

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During the investigation, deputies learned the suspect, identified as Semaj Raines, had left the location with a female juvenile, authorities said.

With assistance from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s aerial support personnel, deputies located Raines’ vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in the 10000 block of Seventh Avenue in Hesperia.

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Raines was detained, and deputies found the juvenile in the front passenger seat of the vehicle. According to the department, the juvenile was not secured in a child safety seat.

Raines was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of attempted murder, torture, false imprisonment, corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant, and unlawful possession or use of tear gas.

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The Sheriff’s Department identified the alleged offenses as violations of California Penal Code sections 664/187, 206, 236, 273.5(a) and 22810(a).

Authorities did not provide additional details about the circumstances leading up to the alleged assault or the conditions of the woman and juvenile.

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Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to contact the Victorville Station at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call or text “Report” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Online reporting is also available through the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

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