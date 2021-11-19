Woman found murdered in Victorville desert identified as Vanessa Vidal

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman found murdered in the desert in Victorville was identified as 34-year-old Vanessa Vidal, a resident of Pico Rivera.

On Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 7:31 a.m., deputies from the Victorville Station responded to the 14900 block of Mesa Linda Avenue after a witness reported he found a deceased person nearby in an open area of the desert.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “deputies arrived and located the female victim with traumatic injuries, near the roadway of Hook Boulevard and Mesa Linda Avenue.”

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-387-3609. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.

