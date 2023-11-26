Woman, 28, Found Deceased in Apple Valley Near Fire Station Identified

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. – (VVNG.com) – A woman who was found deceased inside a vehicle that was parked in front of the Apple Valley Fire Station Friday has been identified as 28-year-old Jaquetta McAllister from Riverside.

As the investigation into her death continues, law enforcement agencies are working diligently to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident.

On the morning of Friday, November 24, 2023, at approximately 5:00 a.m., the Apple Valley Police Department responded to reports of a deceased individual inside a 2020 Chevrolet Sonic.

The vehicle was blocking the driveway of Fire Station 4, belonging to the Apple Valley Fire Protection District, located on the 12100 block of Kiowa Road, per a previously published VVNG article.

In association with the case, the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division arrived at the scene and assumed control of the ongoing investigation.

Following procedures, the Coroner’s Office arrived and carefully transported the deceased to their facility for further examination, the department confirmed.

Officials did not state cause of death nor the condition of her body.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said no further details were available for release at this time.

While details regarding the incident are limited at this time, authorities have urged anyone with information related to the investigation to contact the Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904.

Alternatively, individuals wishing to remain anonymous can reach out to We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit their website at www.wetip.com.

Copy URL URL Copied