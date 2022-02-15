All News
Woman found dead next to a tent on Bear Valley Rd in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 39-year-old woman was found dead next to a tent on Valentine’s Day morning in Victorville.
It happened at about 6:36 am, on Monday, February 14, 2022, in the 15000 block of Bear Valley Road, in an empty field between Cottonwood and Locust Avenue near the Dunkin Donuts.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG, “there were no signs of foul play and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the manner and cause of death.”
The woman’s name and identity are pending next of kin notification.
