Woman Found Dead Inside Vehicle at Doris Davies Davis Park in Victorville Identified

May 22, 2024 | 12:18 pm
Woman Found Dead at Doris Davies Davis Park Identified as Victorville Resident
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman found dead at Doris Davies Park as Tanishea L. Davis, 39, a resident of Victorville.

On Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at approximately 12:25 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a man down inside a vehicle at the park located at 16451 Pebble Beach Drive, near Hughes Road.

Upon arrival, deputies observed AMR personnel attempting lifesaving measures on an adult female. Unfortunately, the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Nothing suspicious was noted, and the decedent was transported to the Coroner’s Office for an autopsy,” stated Gloria Huerta, Public Information Officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Public Affairs Division.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released at this time.


