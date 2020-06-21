All News
Woman found dead inside parked van in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials confirmed a woman was found dead inside a parked van in Apple Valley Saturday night.
Just before 7:30 PM deputies responded to the 12100 block of Apple Valley Road in the Lowe’s shopping center after receiving a call that a woman appeared to be deceased inside a white Nissan Cargo van.
Deputies approached the van which was parked near the Del Taco and confirmed she was deceased inside.
Crime scene tape was used to block off the area of the parking lot as deputies investigated.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jodi Miller told VVNG it’s unknown how long the female had been deceased in the vehicle and that will be determined by the Coroner Investigation after further examination.
Miller said a Coroner Investigator responded and a death investigation is being conducted. The identity of the female is pending notification of next of kin.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Apple Valley Police Department at 760-240-7400.
Motorcyclist airlifted after crash on Amargosa Rd in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist injured in a Saturday night crash was airlifted to a trauma center.
At about 8:45 PM Victorville City Fire were dispatched to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on Amargosa Road north of Roy Rogers Drive.
Upon arrival, first responders located a blue Harley Davidson motorcycle in the northbound lanes in the roadway along with the rider.
Firefighters requested a helicopter to land at Victor Valley Global Medical Center and airlift the rider to an out of area trauma center.
The vehicle involved in the crash, a four door burgundy Saturn sedan with a damaged windshield was stopped in the southbound lanes. The female driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police. She was not injured.
The traffic on Amargosa Road was temporarily blocked in both directions while deputies investigated. Motorists were detoured through the Winco shopping center.
By 9:25 PM a two truck had arrived and was preparing to tow away the motorcycle.
The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call 760-241-2911.
New Guidelines for Youth Sports, Weddings and Interacting with Family and Friends
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — San Bernardino County officials said now is the time to get children back into youth sports. The County has a three-phase plan for getting our kids back out to play safely.
- Keep six feet apart
- Wear a mask within six feet of another person not from your household
- Go outdoors instead of indoors when possible
- Wash hands frequently
- Clean and disinfect equipment or supplies between uses
When Phase 2 of youth sports begins, teams will be able to practice and play games without an audience. Phase 3 would allow games with an audience.
Wedding ceremonies held in secular venues now join houses of worship to allow 25 percent of capacity or 100 people in attendance, whichever is less. There is not an attendance cap for outdoor weddings. Venues that hold ceremonies outdoors are only limited by the ability to keep people not of the same household six feet or more apart. Wedding ceremonies are considered cultural ceremonies, but wedding receptions and parties are still not permitted. Guidelines for wedding venues are here: https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-places-of-worship.pdf
One of the most frequent questions asked is why people can’t visit their family and friends as businesses begin to reopen.
The statewide Stay at Home order is still in effect and it is best to stay connected to loved ones through phone and video calls as visiting people outside your household still presents a risk of spreading COVID-19. We are sure your aunt would love to see you, but we are pretty sure she doesn’t want COVID-19. Keeping distance from others is especially important for people that are at higher risk of getting very sick, including older people, and people of any age who have underlying medical conditions.
If you must visit or check on family or friends who don’t live in your home, take steps to keep everyone safe:
- Keep at least 6 feet between yourself and others
- Visit outdoors instead of indoors when possible
- Wear a face covering or cloth mask
- Wash your hands often
- Clean and disinfect commonly-touched surfaces
(County of San Bernardino)
Ontario International Airport welcomes travelers back with new safety measures amid COVID-19
ONTARIO, Calif. — As airlines begin to see increasing numbers of air travelers, Ontario International Airport (ONT) is poised to welcome travelers back to the airport with open arms – and a video showing many of the steps taken to help make their return safe and secure.
The one-minute video provides a brief overview of the initiatives undertaken to keep facilities clean and reduce potential exposure to the coronavirus.
The precautionary measures include:
- Installation of commercial kiosks which offer face covers, disposable gloves, disinfectant wipes and alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Deep cleaning of public and employee areas of the airport, such as restrooms, lunchrooms and retail and dining concessions with high-powered disinfectant.
- More intensive efforts to sanitize high-touch surfaces such as doorknobs, hand railings, counters and water fountains.
- Additional hand sanitizer stations positioned throughout the airport.
- Passenger screening trays treated with powerful antimicrobial technology to inhibit the growth of bacteria on tray surfaces remain in use at security checkpoints.
- Placement of appropriately spaced floor markers throughout the terminals to encourage proper social distancing.
Ontario also directed its contractor, Diverse Facility Solutions, to spray every surface of the airport nightly with a highly effective disinfectant using Protexus, a cordless electrostatic sprayer that charges a dilution of a 3M disinfectant product known to be effective against coronaviruses. The fine mist adheres to hard, non-porous surfaces as well as to soft surfaces such as fabrics and upholstery. The electrostatic charge causes the spray to attach to the surface bringing 360-degree, touchless disinfection and sanitizing capabilities. The product dries in 10 minutes.
“We recognize that as travelers return to the airport in greater numbers, they may have questions about the safeguards put in place to help reduce exposure to potentially harmful bacteria and viruses,” said Mark Thorpe, ONT’s chief executive officer. “Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have intensified practices for keeping passenger terminals clean, undertaken new initiatives to increase confidence among customers that they are safe in our airport and worked hard to prepare for the day when airline passengers return to more normal travel routines.”
Face covers, disposable gloves, disinfectant wipes and alcohol-based hand sanitizer are available in self-service commercial kiosks located in both of ONT’s passenger terminals.
The first California airport to add PPE kiosks, ONT has instituted a wide variety of enhanced safeguards to keep airport facilities clean and germ-free, including ongoing sanitizing of all high-touch surfaces with highly effective disinfectant, additional hand sanitizers in passenger terminals and security screening trays treated with powerful antimicrobial technology.
Officials are also reminding ONT travelers, visitors and other guests to wear appropriate face coverings, wash hands with soap and water frequently and avoid touching their face, all prudent measures to help protect themselves and others from the coronavirus. On Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom mandated the use of face coverings in public places, including airports.
