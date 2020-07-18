Woman found dead inside hotel room sparks homicide investigation in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Homicide detectives in Victorville are investigating after a woman was found dead inside of a room at the Park Ave Inn.

It happened at about 10:44 AM, on July 17, 2020, in the 15400 block of Park Avenue.

Sheriff’s officials are remaining tight-lipped about the ongoing investigation. Spokeswoman Cindy Bachman told VVNG detectives are at the Park Ave Inn conducting a death investigation. “They are not prepared to release any details at this stage of the investigation,” stated Bachman.

Deputies at the scene blocked off the staircase with crime scene tape and it appears detectives are focused on two rooms located downstairs.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.