Adelanto News
Woman found dead in homeless encampment in Adelanto
A person was found dead in a homeless encampment in Adelanto on Jan. 24, 2023 near a Carl’s Jr. The cause of death is under investigation at this time.
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead at a homeless encampment in Adelanto Tuesday morning.
Sheriff’s dispatch received a call referencing CPR in progress in a field just north of the Carl’s Jr located near Highway 395 and Palmdale Road.
When emergency workers arrived on the scene, the person was declared deceased.
The Adelanto Police Department responded and interviewed several transients who reside in the area.
Authorities used sheriff’s crime tape to close off a small section of the desert, which was the focus of their investigation.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said Homicide detectives would not be responding. No further details were immediately available for release at this time. Please check back for more details.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
MORE STORIES
Trending
-
Adelanto News3 weeks ago
Adelanto man cleaning gun unintentionally shoots himself, dies from injury
-
All News3 weeks ago
Owner of High End Smoke Shop found dead in Apple Valley store
-
All News3 weeks ago
Coroner IDs 15-year-old killed in Apple Valley crash on News Year’s Day
-
All News3 weeks ago
Hesperia Denies Extensions of Time on 4 Projects Totaling 350 Homes; Builder Claims Mistreatment, Says ‘Battle Lines are Clear’
-
All News1 week ago
UPDATE: 14-year-old Teen Missing From Mall Has Been Located
-
All News3 weeks ago
Family Shares Story of Man Found Dead Behind Dumpster in Victorville
-
All News4 weeks ago
Hesperia man found dead inside home after police respond to a man with a gun call
-
All News2 weeks ago
Amazon driver falls into septic tank in Apple Valley