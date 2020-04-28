Woman finds man sitting in her car outside of Staples in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman shopping at Staple’s in Apple Valley was shocked to leave the store and find an unknown male sitting in her vehicle.

It happened on Monday, April 27, 2020, at about 12:15 pm, in the 19200 block of Bear Valley Road in Apple Valley.

Sheriff’s Spokeswoman Jackie Alban said the victim exited Staples and found an unknown white male adult in the driver seat of her vehicle.

“The suspect had broken the ignition with a screwdriver,” stated Reynolds. “The victim confronted the suspect causing the suspect to leave.”

Deputies conducted an extensive area check in the business complex but the suspect was not found.

Reynolds said the suspect appeared to be a transient and fled on foot.

