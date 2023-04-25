Woman fatally struck by vehicle Monday night on Bear Valley Road

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A female pedestrian was struck and killed Monday night on Bear Valley Road and Second Avenue in Hesperia.

On Monday, April 24, 2023, at approximately 11:15 p.m., deputies and rescue personnel from the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a vehicle versus a pedestrian. Upon arrival, they pronounced the adult female in the roadway deceased at the scene.

The preliminary investigation showed the pedestrian was crossing Bear Valley Road when she was struck by an eastbound Lexus I250, driven by a 52-year-old Hesperia man.

Authorities said the driver stayed on scene and cooperated with investigators. At this time, it does not appear drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in this crash.

“There was a secondary crash as a result of the pedestrian in the roadway, which occurred when a vehicle avoided the pedestrian and was rear-ended. The vehicle that was rear-ended rolled over following the crash,” stated sheriff’s officials.

No injuries were reported as a result of the second crash.

Eastbound lanes of Bear Valley Road in the affected area were closed for several hours while deputies from the Hesperia Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) processed the scene.

The identification of the pedestrian is pending a coroner investigation.

Anyone with information or may have witnessed the crash are urged to contact Deputy I. Sanchez or Deputy F. Zavala at the Hesperia Station, (760) 947-1500. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

Download the My VVNG App today HERE or Search “MY VVNG” in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to join our new community platform.



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Copy URL URL Copied

(Scroll down to leave a comment.)