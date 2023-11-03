All NewsFeaturedVictorville News

Woman extricated from SUV after rollover crash Friday morning in Victorville

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupNovember 3, 2023
female driver injured in rollover crash
(photo: Brynn Anderson)

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman driving an SUV had to be extricated after a rollover traffic collision Friday morning in Victorville.

It happened at about 7:31 a.m., on November 3, 2023, at the intersection of Monte Vista Road and Big Chief Street.

Brynn Anderson told VVNG she was the first person to stop and run up to check on the people in the white Lexus SUV.

“She said her head hurt, but she was talking, couldn’t see any bleeding but I could only see through a small corner of the windshield,” stated Brynn.

Firefighters from Victorville City Fire responded to the scene and reported the occupant was seatbelted and trapped on the driver’s side of the vehicle. Firefighters used special tools to cut the roof and extricate the woman from the vehicle.

A helicopter was requested to land at the scene and airlift the woman to an out-of-area trauma center. An update on her condition was not available at the time of this article.

The cause of the accident is under investigation and no other injuries were reported.

rollover crash on monte vista in victorville
(photo: Brynn Anderson)
