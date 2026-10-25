Woman Extricated, Airlifted After Two-Vehicle Crash On Ranchero Road Near Oak Hills High School

OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center early Sunday morning after a two-vehicle crash near Oak Hills High School.

The traffic collision was reported just before 5 a.m. on October 25, 2026, at the intersection of Ranchero Road and Cataba Road.

According to California Highway Patrol logs, a 2023 Hyundai Palisade was stopped at a red light when it was rear-ended by a silver 2019 Buick Encore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Firefighters with the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the scene and requested a medical helicopter for a female passenger who was critically injured inside the Buick Encore, which sustained major front-end damage.

Firefighters performed an extensive extrication to remove the woman from the vehicle. A REACH helicopter landed on Cataba Road, and the woman was flown to Loma Linda University Medical Center for treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hyundai Palisade sustained major rear-end damage. Another person from that vehicle was also injured and was reported to have a possible broken leg. An ambulance was requested to transport that person to a hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Victorville station.

ADVERTISEMENT

📢 Stay connected with the High Desert’s largest news community! Join 195,000+ Members in our Facebook Group

in our Facebook Group Follow our Facebook Page ( 200,000+ followers )

) Follow us on Instagram ( 250,000+ followers )

) Get updates on Twitter and TikTok

Watch exclusive videos on YouTube 🔗 For more local news, visit VVNG.com. ADVERTISEMENT

Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



Note to readers: If you value our reporting and want to see it continue, consider becoming a monthly supporter. Your contribution helps keep independent, local news accessible to everyone. Support local news today!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT