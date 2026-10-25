Woman Extricated, Airlifted After Two-Vehicle Crash On Ranchero Road Near Oak Hills High School
OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center early Sunday morning after a two-vehicle crash near Oak Hills High School.
The traffic collision was reported just before 5 a.m. on October 25, 2026, at the intersection of Ranchero Road and Cataba Road.
According to California Highway Patrol logs, a 2023 Hyundai Palisade was stopped at a red light when it was rear-ended by a silver 2019 Buick Encore.
Firefighters with the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the scene and requested a medical helicopter for a female passenger who was critically injured inside the Buick Encore, which sustained major front-end damage.
Firefighters performed an extensive extrication to remove the woman from the vehicle. A REACH helicopter landed on Cataba Road, and the woman was flown to Loma Linda University Medical Center for treatment.
The Hyundai Palisade sustained major rear-end damage. Another person from that vehicle was also injured and was reported to have a possible broken leg. An ambulance was requested to transport that person to a hospital.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Victorville station.
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