Woman ejected during crash on 15 freeway in Hesperia Thursday
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman was ejected during a rollover crash on Thursday morning on the 15 freeway.
The crash was reported at 4:15 AM on the northbound 15 freeway about 1 mile north of the Joshua Street overpass.
The San Bernardino County Fire Department and CHP arrived on scene and located a sedan with major damage, and confirmed a female driver was ejected.
A helicopter was requested to transport the crash victim to a trauma center.
As of 5:00 a.m., The freeway was shutdown for the helicopter to land.
According to the CHP logs, a second vehicle that may have been involved, was still outstanding.
This is a breaking news story, check back for more updates.
