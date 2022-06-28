Woman driving U-Haul truck crashes 50 feet down a ravine in Oak Hills

OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman was transported to a hospital after her U-Haul truck went approximately 50 feet over the side of a ravine Monday morning.

It happened at about 6:07 am, on June 27, 2022, in the area of Baldy Mesa Road and Mesquite Street in the community of West Oak Hills.

San Bernardino County Firefighters arrived on scene and confirmed a box truck was on its side with the female driver still trapped inside. Firefighters hiked down the steep slope and extricated the female driver.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

A California Highway Patrol officer investigating the incident told VVNG the woman stated she was attempting to park so she can rest for the night and somehow ended up driving over the embankment. Mostly as a precaution, the woman was transported to a local hospital via ground ambulance.

The same U-haul truck was involved in a vehicle fire along SR-138 the day before. The vehicle was being towed when a fire started in the cargo area and was quickly extinguished.

Additional information will be updated if it becomes available.

