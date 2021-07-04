All News
Woman critically injured in Saturday night rollover crash in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman was critically injured in a Saturday night rollover crash in Victorville.
It happened at about 9:05 pm, on July 3rd on Monte Vista and Saratoga Roads.
For reasons still unknown, a gray four door sedan was traveling northbound when the vehicle flipped several times before coming to a stop in the open desert on the east side of the roadway.
Victorville City Fire reported extrication would be required and requested a helicopter to land at the scene. Extrication was complete by 9:32 pm.
A Mercy Air helicopter landed in the roadway, however, the request was canceled and the patient was rushed by ground ambulance to a local hospital. An update on her condition was not available at the time of this article.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department and anyone with information is asked to call 760-956-5001.
