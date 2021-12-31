Woman critically injured in crash on Mariposa Rd in #Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman suffered critical injuries following a crash Thursday night.

It happened at about 5:40 p.m., December 30, 2021, on Mariposa Road near the S curve near Eucalyptus Street.

The collision involved two vehicles, a 2004 GMC Yukon and a black 2021 Hyundai Elantra, which both vehicles sustained major damage.

(Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG.com)

The Victorville Fire Department responded and located one person trapped with major injuries. A second person sustained moderate injuries. It took approximately 20 minutes for firefighters to free the trapped occupant.

A medical helicopter was requested to transport the critically injured person to a trauma center, however, due to poor visibility and rain, two helicopters in the immediate area were unable to assist.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department.

