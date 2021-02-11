Woman critically injured after being hit by car on Deep Creek Rd

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 29-year-old Apple Valley woman was critically injured when she was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night.

It happened on February 9, 2021, at about 7:46 PM on Deep Creek Road near Monte Vista Road.

Sheriff’s officials said the pedestrian was in the roadway walking from the east to the west side of Deep Creek Rd when she was struck by a Honda Civic.

The pedestrian suffered major injuries as a result of the collision and was transported by ground ambulance to a trauma center for treatment. The driver of the vehicle was not injured and remained at the scene for the investigation.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Levi Kerr at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

