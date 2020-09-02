Woman carjacked at knifepoint in Victorville Scandia parking lot

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No arrests have been made after a woman was carjacked at knifepoint in the Scandia parking lot last week, officials said.

It happened on August 24, 2020, at about 11:17 PM in the 12600 block of Mariposa Road in Victorville.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG the female victim was parked at Scandia, waiting to pick up someone that worked there, when she was forced from her car at knifepoint.

Rodriguez said the unknown suspects drove the victim’s car through the Scandia parking lot and crashed into a fence at the business before they reached Mariposa Road.

The suspects fled on foot and after an extensive search, the suspects were not located. The suspects were described as a Black male and a Hispanic male, both 18-25 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.