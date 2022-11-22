All News
Woman carjacked at James Woody Park in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police in the Town of Apple Valley is actively investigating a carjacking that occurred at James Woody Park, officials said.
It happened on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at about 9:28 pm, in the 21900 block of Ottawa Road.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG that a female was sitting in her car at James Woody Park when two armed males carjacked her.
The spokeswoman said the investigation is active and no further information is available at this time.
Anyone with information about this ongoing investigation is asked to call the Apple Valley Police Department at 760-240-7400.
