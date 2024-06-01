Woman carjacked at Apple Valley gas station, suspect arrested after pursuit

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 28-year-old man was arrested after carjacking a woman and leading police on a pursuit.

On Thursday, May 30, 2024, at 7:58 am, deputies responded to a 911 call at a Shell Gas Station located at 8986 Deep Creek Road in Apple Valley.

The suspect, later identified as Jacob Naro, a resident of Pueblo, Colorado allegedly ran up behind a customer standing near her vehicle.

Sheriff’s officials said Naro attempted to grab her cellphone from her right hand. The victim was able to hold on to her phone, but Naro grabbed her black 2014 Mustang GT car keys from her and pushed her to the ground. Deputies were told Naro then ran to the victim’s vehicle and tried to start the engine.

“A gas station employee reached into the vehicle and attempted to remove Naro. Naro then allegedly pushed the gas station employee out of the vehicle onto the ground and drove away in the victim’s Mustang,” stated sheriff’s officials

Deputies located the Mustang and a pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, Naro drove on the wrong side of the roadway, did not stop at controlled intersections, and drove with complete disregard for public safety.

Naro stopped the vehicle at Del Taco on Highway 138 near Interstate 15 and was taken into custody without further incident.

Jacob Naro was booked into the High Desert Detention Center for robbery, carjacking, felony evading and evading by driving in opposite lanes of traffic. He is currently being held in lieu of $100,000.00 bail. Neither victim required medical treatment.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact A. Schwingel, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.





