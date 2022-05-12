Woman burned with hot water in Barstow, boyfriend arrested

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Barstow man accused of threatening to kill and burning his girlfriend with hot water was arrested after he attempted to run from police.

On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at about 12:37 p.m., Corporal Phillip Ragle and additional officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Montara Road regarding a report of a black male adult wearing a blue T-Shirt and blue “Dodger” baseball hat brandishing a firearm.

Corporal Ragle arrived and located a female victim who stated her boyfriend, Tyrone Williams, a 38-year-old Barstow resident, assaulted and threatened to kill her earlier in the day with a firearm.

The victim also said Williams burnt her with hot water at a residence on the 300 block of South Seventh Avenue in Barstow.

Corporal Ragle observed the female victims’ injuries and determined the injuries were consistent with being burnt with hot water.

Officers located Williams at a nearby apartment complex on the 1900 block of Dill Road and when Williams saw officers, he threw what was found to be a loaded firearm over a fence and ran away.

Williams was arrested in the parking lot of the apartment complex and a records check revealed he was a convicted felon, prohibiting him from possessing firearms and/or ammunition.

Williams was booked at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department for PC 273.5(a) – Domestic Violence, PC 245(a)(2) – Assault with a Firearm, PC 422 – Criminal Threats, PC 29800(a)(1) – Felon in Possession of a Firearm and PC 30305(a)(1) – Felon in Possession of Ammunition.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact Corporal Phillip Ragle at (760) 256-2211 or at pragle@barstowca.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may also provide information by call the WE-TIP hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27469) or by going to www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.