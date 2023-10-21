Woman Brutally Stabbed by Male Transient in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — In a shocking incident that unfolded on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, a 63-year-old woman of Apple Valley was brutally attacked and repeatedly stabbed by a male transient inside a laundromat.

The suspect, identified as Robert Garcia, a 43-year-old transient, entered the establishment, located on the 14600 block of 7th Street in Victorville, wielding a pair of scissors.

Eyewitnesses described the terrifying scene, where the assailant approached the victim and commenced a vicious assault.

Garcia stabbed the woman approximately eight times before brutally kneeing her in the face. The severity of the attack left the victim fighting for her life.

Prompt action by the local authorities led to the arrest of the suspect. Soon after the incident, Garcia was apprehended by deputies in close proximity to the crime scene.

Both the victim and witnesses positively identified Garcia as the perpetrator responsible for the crime.

Consequently, Robert Garcia was taken into custody and subsequently booked at the High Desert Detention Center.

He faces charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and aggravated battery causing serious bodily injury.

Law enforcement agencies are urging anyone with information related to this distressing incident to contact the Victorville Police Station at (760) 241-2911 or the Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Individuals who wish to remain anonymous can provide tips by calling the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or submitting information through the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

