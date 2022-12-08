Woman attempts to run Parole Agents off the road after they arrested her boyfriend

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 28-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly attempting to run parole agents off the road after they arrested her boyfriend, officials said.

On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 12:48 pm, deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station received a request to assist parole agents near US Hwy 395 and Mojave Drive in Adelanto.

According to sheriff’s officials, Parole agents detained a parolee at his residence in Adelanto. When they left the residence with him, his girlfriend, Alyssa Rosas, a resident of Rialto, started following them in her vehicle.

“Rosas attempted to hit their vehicle and attempted to run them off the road. Parole agents were able to evade her and park where they could not be seen. Rosas left the area before deputies arrived,” stated officials.

Deputy J. Delano authored an arrest warrant for Rosas and located her still driving in the area.

Alyssa Rosas was arrested for PC 245 assault with a deadly weapon and an outstanding warrant. She is currently being held at the West Valley Detention Center without bail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. Delano at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.

