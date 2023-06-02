Woman assaulted over a jacket at Apple Valley Gas Mart, 58-year-old suspect arrested

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 55-year-old woman was assaulted by a man after they argued over a jacket at the Apple Valley Gas Mart, officials said.

It happened on Monday, May 29, 2023, at approximately 11:30 p.m. in the 21800 block of State Highway 18.

Deputies responded and contacted the victim who reported she had been assaulted by 58-year-old Richard Edward Shaw, after arguing over a jacket.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “The investigation showed the two argued in the parking lot and Shaw struck the victim with his fist and with his vehicle. The suspect left the location with the victim’s bicycle and other property.”

The victim was transported by ambulance to St. Mary’s Medical Center for treatment of her non-life-threatening injuries. Deputy Trousas obtained an arrest warrant for Shaw.

On Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at approximately 08:00 a.m., Deputy Katherine Mammolito responded to the suspect’s address to serve the arrest warrant. Shaw was located at the residence and was arrested on charges of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. Shaw was booked at the High Desert Detention Center and is being held in lieu of $200,000 bail.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Trousas at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

