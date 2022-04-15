Woman arrested for DUI after crash on Verde Street in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 38-year-old Adelanto woman was arrested for driving under the influence after crashing Tuesday morning in Victorville.

On April 12, 2022, at about 10:50 am, police were dispatched to the 16700 block of Verde Street.

The vehicle involved in the collision was a white GMC Yukon that was eastbound on Mojave Drive and left the roadway where it curves at Verde Street. The SUV crashed through a small block wall, a chain-linked fence, and narrowly missed crashing into the corner house.

(Photo: Samantha Williams)

After the impact, the SUV continued, driving over the sidewalk and across the opposite side of the street before crashing into another chainlink fence.

The female driver, identified as Lisa Marie Cook, was not injured. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG she was arrested for PC23152 DUI and booked into the High Desert Detention Center.

Several other VVNG members commented in the Facebook group on how the same SUV was involved in a traffic collision at the corner of Mojave Drive and Cobalt road at about 7:30 am. “She was the only car and crashed into a brick wall. There were two people in a small SUV who stopped to check on her,” stated Debbie M. who was dropping her daughter off at school.

(Photo: Samantha Williams)

Another commenter said the woman nearly crashed into a school bus at the intersection of Mojave and 7th Street just moments before she nearly crashed into the corner home.

VVNG member Samantha Williams said people need to stop treating south Mojave Drive like it’s a freeway. “Slow down before y’all kill one of our kids,” she stated.

According to public arrest records, Cook was cite released and has no scheduled court appearance. Blake said no further information was available for release.

(Photo: Samantha Williams)

(CLICK PLAY TO WATCH SURVEILLANCE VIDEO OF THE CRASH)

