Woman Arrested Following Disturbance at Walmart in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 37-year-old woman was arrested in Apple Valley after threatening Walmart employees, brandishing a weapon, and fleeing with unpaid merchandise, officials said.

Authorities were called to the business located on 20251 State Highway 18 around 5:03 am on May 9, 2024, after reports of a woman attempting to gain entry to the store. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy A. Gonzalez was the first to respond to the scene.

The investigation identified the suspect as Jamie Lynn Salvador. It appears that Salvador tried to enter the Walmart and was informed by two employees that the store had not yet opened and that she could not enter. Regardless, Salvador allegedly threatened the employees with a screwdriver and proceeded to enter the store.

Deputies arrived shortly thereafter, finding Salvador attempting to leave the store with unpaid merchandise. She was apprehended and taken into custody without further incident.

Salvador was subsequently transported to the High Desert Detention Center where she is being held on $50,000 bail.

Anyone with any information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Gonzalez with Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.





