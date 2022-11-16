All News
Woman arrested after robbing Alaska USA Federal Credit Union in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 47-year-old woman identified as Donagel Powell was arrested after robbing the Alaska USA Federal Credit Union in Victorville.
On Monday, November 14, 2022, at approximately 3:20 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a robbery in progress at 14250 Seventh Street.
According to a sheriff’s news release, the suspect handed the teller a note stating she had a bomb and demanded money. The teller complied and the suspect left on foot.
“Deputies arrived on scene, set a coordinated perimeter and located Powell at a nearby restaurant with the bag of money,” stated the news release.
The money was returned to the bank and Powell was arrested and booked into custody for robbery. Her bail is set at $100,000.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
