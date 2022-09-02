Woman arrested after riding a stolen ATV recklessly in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 21-year-old Victorville woman was arrested after deputies responded to a reckless OHV driver in Apple Valley.

It happened on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, just before noon, on Apple Valley Road near Yucca Loma Road.

Deputy Umphlett with the Apple Valley Police Department contacted the driver identified as Angel Hernandez.

“A records check of the ATV showed it was reported stolen out of Apple Valley on June 10, 2022,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Hernandez was arrested and transported to the High Desert Detention Center for possession of stolen property and the felony warrant. She is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Umphlett at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

